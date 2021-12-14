LIGHT AT THE END OF THE COVID?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ron Paul Liberty Report
Bestselling author Alex Berenson has written a powerful piece detailing specifically how the covid panic appears to finally be ending in the US. Also today, rebels in the UK parliament, Austria reverts, and Fauci bloviates about shots in kids.