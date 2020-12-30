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Who Judges Doctrine for Davidians: The BRC or the Individual?
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4 views • December 30, 2020
This presentation exposes the fallacy of certain Davidians depending upon the Biblical Research Committee (BRC) from their respective Associations (Mt. Dale or Waco) to determine what doctrines should be taught among them as a people rather than investigate for individually for themselves. A brief history of the Biblical Research Institute of the Seventh-day Adventist Church is also presented by way of comparison to illustrate the danger of leaning on the arm of flesh.
For a post exposing the uninspired defense of the Symbolic Codes published after the death of V. T. Houteff by he wife Florence circulated by the leaders of the Mt. Dale Association, please visit the following link: http://whyperish.org/2018/08/the-final-death-blow-to-the-unauthorized-new-code-sermons/
For prior presentations exposing problems with the unauthorized New Code sermon addresses please see: http://whyperish.org/2012/01/presentations-of-the-new-codes-teach-only-that-which-is-published/
For a post exposing the uninspired defense of the Symbolic Codes published after the death of V. T. Houteff by he wife Florence circulated by the leaders of the Mt. Dale Association, please visit the following link: http://whyperish.org/2018/08/the-final-death-blow-to-the-unauthorized-new-code-sermons/
For prior presentations exposing problems with the unauthorized New Code sermon addresses please see: http://whyperish.org/2012/01/presentations-of-the-new-codes-teach-only-that-which-is-published/
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