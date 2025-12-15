Babylon is fallen: pope Leo XIV on “anti-Muslim sentiment” & Vatican’s prayer room for Muslims

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on December 15, 2025.





The babylonian roman catholic church, which is Mystery Babylon the great, the MOTHER of harlots and abominations of the earth in Revelation 17 and 18, is reaching out to her harlot daughters for the ‘unity of the faith’, as part of the Vatican’s ecumenical, one world religion push, to create this worldly man-made religion of Chrislam.





The pope called for reconciliation with islam which is another fallen daughter of the mother roman catholic church, when roman catholic prelates in northern Africa in the 7th century identified Mohammad as a military leader who could take over Jerusalem on behalf of the Vatican as it was the Vatican’s goal to take over Jerusalem.





Mohammad was trained and educated by the roman catholic church’s supporters like Khadija, who was a rich widow who had retired to a roman catholic convent, and who later became Mo’s first wife. Khadijah’s cousin, Waraqua, also help Mohammad to become literate and eventually, to become a prophet of their newly-created religion called islam.





This is all explained in great detail in two videos which I will provide you their links for your study:





https://old.bitchute.com/video/xFgK7SyZZ3Ni/

https://old.bitchute.com/video/ysdei57FqjKb/





According to the Madras Courier, since 1997, ten of thousands of White British girls have been assaulted by Pakistani Muslim men in Rotherham, Britain alone: https://madrascourier.com/opinion/how-political-correctness-shielded-pakistani-grooming-gangs-in-britain/





List of Islamist attacks over the past couple of decades predominantly against Christians: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Islamist_terrorist_attacks





Article that speaks of the Vatican providing a prayer room to the Muslim visitors:

https://thecatholicherald.com/article/vatican-library-grants-muslim-scholars-a-prayer-room





Christians are being murdered by Islamists in Muslim nations and this will only intensify as we’re heading to the prophecy of Revelation 20:4 which speaks of Christians who will be beheaded or killed as part of a second and last martyrdom of God’s people who will not worship the Vatican papacy, its image nor accept its mark.





It will only get worse for Christians before things will only get better, much, much, much better at Christ’s return in the clouds of heaven in 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17.





Leave Babylon and her false doctrines and deceits and embrace and accept Yeshua, Immanuel, Jesus Christ, the Christ of the Bible, the King James Bible.





