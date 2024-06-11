BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Christian J. Pinto, Bible & Christian History, "coronavirus Committee", Catholic Knights Business to Baseball
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
115 followers
Follow
22 views • 10 months ago

CTB 2024-06-10 Christian J. Pinto

Topic list:

* Christian J. Pinto and the Jesuits
* Isolating Johnny and his message.
* “A Lamp In The Dark”
* Hatred against “The Morning Star”
* Catholics are experts on the Bible.
* William Tyndale: God’s Rebel
* Ian Paisley: an Irish John Hagee
* Geneva Bible vs. KJV: exactly why was it outlawed again?
* Catholic “Mass” and “Purgatory”: the highest of blasphemies.
* “Sound the Battle Cry” says Nathaniel Marino (but not for Johnny)
* Francis wants to laugh: from “Whoopi Goldberg” to “Jimmy” Fallon to the “G7”
* “Calvinism”
* Reiner Fuellmich’s coronavirus Committee interviews Carlo Mary Vigano.
* Jesuits writing videogames (Johnny HATES car games—especially car-JACKING games).
* Sam Tripoli is now Kreeschian
* Chris Cornell vanishes in a Dodge (talking cars with Tommy)
* The Roman Catholic female “Police Chief” of Little Rome on the Potomac
* Baseball Jesuits, Moneybag Jesuits, Big Business Jesuits: all Knights of Malta

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Darnell’s blog
https://independentconservative.com/

 

Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

_____________________

Mr. Alex on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen

_____________________

Hawkeye’s blog
https://hawkeye134.blogspot.com/

 

Hawkeye’s YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/@hawkeyerising3095

Keywords
jesuitschristian persecutionchristian j pinto
