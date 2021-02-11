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Comment sauver les vaccinés ! JB Fourtillan - Tal Schaller
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62 views • February 11, 2021
6 février 2021 : https://rumble.com/vdm94j-comment-sauver-les-vaccins-.html
Agoratvnews : https://rumble.com/user/Agoratvnews
La dernière vidéo de Jasper Mader avec Jean-Bernard Fourtillan et Tal Schaller.
Une vidéo plus longue que d'habitude à regarder d'urgence.
Vidéo "La vérité sur TOUS les vaccins" : https://www.brighteon.com/ebd1b83e-bd43-412d-9995-12367b818ad5
Agoratvnews : https://rumble.com/user/Agoratvnews
La dernière vidéo de Jasper Mader avec Jean-Bernard Fourtillan et Tal Schaller.
Une vidéo plus longue que d'habitude à regarder d'urgence.
Vidéo "La vérité sur TOUS les vaccins" : https://www.brighteon.com/ebd1b83e-bd43-412d-9995-12367b818ad5
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