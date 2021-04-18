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There are NO States!-How YOU can win your case!-Part 1(Preview of Document Packets)
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131 views • April 18, 2021
The case cited here is:Barron v. Mayor & City Council of Baltimore, 32 U.S. 243 (1833) or Barron v. City of Baltimore 7 Peters 243 (1833)
You can view the video State versus Territory at this link:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WPUNmFv7W2rV/
You can view the video The 14th Amendment Explained at this link:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gw2KF03VpJFn/
My name is Bill Henshall. I also have a YouTube Channel with more videos called Win in Court at this link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMujwEGS39UHmNDwA-_SJxw
I have Constitutional Defense Document Packets and my COVID anti-vaccine, rent and mortgage relief packets. Information on all my Packets are available on request. You can e-mail me at: [email protected]
You can view the video State versus Territory at this link:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WPUNmFv7W2rV/
You can view the video The 14th Amendment Explained at this link:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gw2KF03VpJFn/
My name is Bill Henshall. I also have a YouTube Channel with more videos called Win in Court at this link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMujwEGS39UHmNDwA-_SJxw
I have Constitutional Defense Document Packets and my COVID anti-vaccine, rent and mortgage relief packets. Information on all my Packets are available on request. You can e-mail me at: [email protected]
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