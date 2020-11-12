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Glenn SNAPS - It's not over!
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29 views • November 12, 2020
Glenn Beck reviews the Democrat corruption, the Democrat crimes over the years, including Benghazi, her private server, etc and the pending violence if Biden does not win. 15 minutes... share with everyone. Also available here, until banned by YouTube, if you want to help Glenn monetize the video: https://youtu.be/YsjfHWj3BGE
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