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Health workers proudly lead the way ... vaxxed
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233 views • November 06, 2021
I added a sound track to the silent movie health workers made showing us how to do our part for global overpopulation.
Unfortunately, she died the next day. I hope some of us can learn from her.
I most certainly am not making light of this. We are in a deadly serious situation where people we should be able to trust DO NOT have our best interests in mind.
Unfortunately, she died the next day. I hope some of us can learn from her.
I most certainly am not making light of this. We are in a deadly serious situation where people we should be able to trust DO NOT have our best interests in mind.
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