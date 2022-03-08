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A THEORY ISN'T A THEORY ANYMORE WHEN IT'S PROVEN..!! #RFB
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397 views • March 08, 2022
Gates https://healthimpactnews.com/2019/bill-gates-plan-to-use-invisible-ink-to-tattoo-vaccination-status-into-childrens-skin/
Govt chemtrails https://www.technologyreview.com/2019/12/20/131449/the-us-government-will-begin-to-fund-geoengineering-research/
The Great Reset https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_fkmr0_1?dchild=1&;keywords=covid+19+klaus+swab&qid=1600559256&sr=8-1-fkmr0#reader_2940631123
https://archive.org/details/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/page/n17/mode/2up
Using their "god powers" https://www.nytimes.com/1972/07/03/archives/rainmaking-is-used-as-weapon-by-us-cloudseeding-in-indochina-is.html
MSM points out Chemtrails in Govt bill 2977 https://vermontindependent.net/geoengineering-not-a-conspiracy-theory-congressional-bill-hr-2977-sought-to-ban-chemtrails-as-a-space-weapon/
Trump, Gates And Epstein https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/01/jeffrey-epstein-and-donald-trump-epic-bromance
Gates blocking sun https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidrvetter/2022/01/20/solar-geoengineering-why-bill-gates-wants-it-but-these-experts-want-to-stop-it/?sh=2102da551842
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
RichieFromBoston
https://odysee.com/@richiefromboston:9170327aa5ad2c6bea0b167f840032036eaf9064
Shared from and subscribe to:
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Govt chemtrails https://www.technologyreview.com/2019/12/20/131449/the-us-government-will-begin-to-fund-geoengineering-research/
The Great Reset https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_fkmr0_1?dchild=1&;keywords=covid+19+klaus+swab&qid=1600559256&sr=8-1-fkmr0#reader_2940631123
https://archive.org/details/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/page/n17/mode/2up
Using their "god powers" https://www.nytimes.com/1972/07/03/archives/rainmaking-is-used-as-weapon-by-us-cloudseeding-in-indochina-is.html
MSM points out Chemtrails in Govt bill 2977 https://vermontindependent.net/geoengineering-not-a-conspiracy-theory-congressional-bill-hr-2977-sought-to-ban-chemtrails-as-a-space-weapon/
Trump, Gates And Epstein https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/01/jeffrey-epstein-and-donald-trump-epic-bromance
Gates blocking sun https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidrvetter/2022/01/20/solar-geoengineering-why-bill-gates-wants-it-but-these-experts-want-to-stop-it/?sh=2102da551842
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
RichieFromBoston
https://odysee.com/@richiefromboston:9170327aa5ad2c6bea0b167f840032036eaf9064
Shared from and subscribe to:
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
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