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Google Ex-employer Whistleblower reveals how President Donald Trump's 2016 inauguration became the catalyst for big tech censorship
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260 views • January 30, 2021
We have combined this two-part video series into one for your convenience here at my Brighteon page. Part one originally found at:
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/01/30/sharyl-attkisson-big-tech-censorship.aspx?cid_medium
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/01/30/sharyl-attkisson-big-tech-censorship.aspx?cid_medium
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