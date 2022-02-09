More Americans Stand Up and Fight Back Against the Tyranny of the COVID Conspiracy Theory

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02/04/2022 Pearson Sharpe: More doctors are coming forward with evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are actually causing significant side effects and even death. More and more Americans are standing up and fighting back against the tyranny of the COVID conspiracy theory. This is a pandemic of the ignorant and it’s killing our country.