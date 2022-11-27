Create New Account
Academy Award-winning singer and actress Irene Cara, 63, found dead inside of her Florida home.
Published Sunday
“Flashdance” singer Irene Cara has died, her publicist, Judith Moose, announced on the late performer’s website on Saturday. She was 63.

Source https://pagesix.com/2022/11/26/fame-and-flashdance-singer-irene-cara-dead-at-63/amp/

Irene’s family is in total denial. They are telling others “not to blame the vaccine” on her social media account.

Source @Covid BC

Video - 10 News First

