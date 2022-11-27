Academy Award-winning singer and actress Irene Cara, 63, found dead inside of her Florida home.

“Flashdance” singer Irene Cara has died, her publicist, Judith Moose, announced on the late performer’s website on Saturday. She was 63.

Irene’s family is in total denial. They are telling others “not to blame the vaccine” on her social media account.

