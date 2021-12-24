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Do You Know Why Fear Is Being Pushed Worldwide?
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40 views • December 24, 2021
Seem simple but it will land you in hell. Impossible to please God without faith.
How do we overcome the world and the devil?
1 John 5:4 KJV Bible
4 For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.
How do we overcome the world and the devil?
1 John 5:4 KJV Bible
4 For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.
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