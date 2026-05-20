Trump PFAS Rollback, Bob Mitchell, Jacob Mazon, Avodah Naturals, PFAS Detox, Medicine By Captivity, mRNA Ebola Jab - The RSB Show 5-19-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Trump PFAS Rollback, Bob Mitchell and Jacob Mazon, Avodah Naturals, PFAS Detox, Acid Reflux Options, Medicine By Captivity, Moderna mRNA Ebola Vaccine, Baric Synthetic Viruses, Kids Vegetable Secret, Epigea Repens, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/trump-proposes-pfas-rollback-bob-mitchell-and-jacob-mazon-question-about-acid-reflux-healing-insurance-physician-hostage-rise-moderna-develops-vaccine-before-emergency-declared-baric-synthetic-vi/