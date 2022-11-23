1. SAMUEL 17 - THE BATTLE IS THE LORDS

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1.
Samuel chapter 17. Sucoh is about 27 kilometres (17 miles) south west of Jerusalem. The
land belonged to the Israelites but the Philistines were attacking it. This
time the Philistines did not fight with all of their army. They did not want
the Israelites to kill any of their soldiers. Instead, they wanted an Israelite
soldier who was a champion to fight against Goliath. Goliath was a Philistine
soldier who was their champion. The Philistines were certain that they would
win. Goliath was a very tall man. He had very strong armour to protect him.
(You can read about armour in chapter 14.) A ‘javelin’ is like an arrow but
much bigger and stronger. A soldier throws it at his enemy. Goliath’s spear had
an iron point. Iron is stronger than bronze. When Goliath opposed the army of
Israel, he also opposed the God of Israel.
