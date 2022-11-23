1. SAMUEL 17 - THE BATTLE IS THE LORDS

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Samuel chapter 17. Sucoh is about 27 kilometres (17 miles) south west of Jerusalem. The land belonged to the Israelites but the Philistines were attacking it. This time the Philistines did not fight with all of their army. They did not want the Israelites to kill any of their soldiers. Instead, they wanted an Israelite soldier who was a champion to fight against Goliath. Goliath was a Philistine soldier who was their champion. The Philistines were certain that they would win. Goliath was a very tall man. He had very strong armour to protect him. (You can read about armour in chapter 14.) A ‘javelin’ is like an arrow but much bigger and stronger. A soldier throws it at his enemy. Goliath’s spear had an iron point. Iron is stronger than bronze. When Goliath opposed the army of Israel, he also opposed the God of Israel. Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

