🔥Max Blumenthal Destroys US regime-change Hypocrites on Piers Morgan, clip

🔥Max Blumenthal OBLITERATES US regime-change hypocrites on Piers Morgan

In just three minutes, The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal did what no Western media host ever dares: he confronted the former US ambassador and CIA crowd with their own track record of coups, lies, and hypocrisy — all on live TV.

💬 “The truth about the CIA founding the cartel of the Suns… was exposed… by Mike Wallace on 60 Minutes in 1993,” Blumenthal stressed.

💥 He then exposed James Story as a “veteran coup plotter,” a US official who literally hosted an “insurrectionist summit” in Bogotá with the usual regime-change cast:

🔴 Leopoldo López — architect of violent riots and failed coups

🔴 Carlos Vecchio — the “fake ambassador” and ExxonMobil lawyer

🔴 Opposition figures tied to arson, street violence, and US-funded destabilization

Blumenthal detailed how this same US-backed network burned aid trucks and blamed Maduro, stole millions from CITGO after Washington seized it, and paid mercenaries like Jordan Goudreau — who openly described the plan to plunder Venezuela’s oil and mineral wealth.

💬 “The reason you call Maduro a ‘bad actor’ is because he’s sitting on the world’s largest oil reserves,” Blumenthal emphasized.

💣 A complete demolition of Washington’s regime-change narrative — in under three minutes.

Adding, new from Maduro:

Maduro, “Venezuela is prepared for any prolonged war.”

Maduro announces new “heavy weapons and missile” defense plan for Caracas–La Guaira corridor

Nicolás Maduro said that Venezuela has activated a full defensive posture over the Caracas–La Guaira axis in response to the massive U.S. military buildup.

Speaking on state TV, Maduro held up a coastal defense map and said a militia weapons park is already “installed and operational.”

The entire network of rifles, heavy weapons, and missile systems is now deployed to defend the capital and its coastal approaches. The plan was designed not just by military planners, but by “organized communities” along the corridor.

The government claims over 8 million militia members have been mobilized since August, with new “Communal Militia Units” established in more than 5,300 local zones.

Caracas insists these measures are necessary as the U.S. keeps a carrier strike group, long-range bombers, destroyers, and special forces in the Caribbean.