An expert fisherman and his dog have a fishing adventure in the Northwest Scenic Area of Montana. They caught lots of fish! But the fish were so small and the number he could keep was so few, it was necessary to Catch and Release the tiny ones. That way, he ended up with his limit of reasonably sized fish. He never caught the same ones twice. This beautiful area is colorful and the waters very pristine.

Running Time is 5 minutes 22 seconds! Be sure to watch it to the very end!

