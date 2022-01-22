BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Destroying the Works of the Devil Part 7A: Defending the Bible
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
131 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • January 22, 2022

Satan deceived the people of Israel to develop the Talmud and the Cabala in order to get them away from the Old Testament, and once Jesus founded the church and the Holy Spirit developed the New Testament, he set out to destroy this as well. Satan hates the Bible and is relentless in trying to destroy it.

The early attacks came in burning Bibles and then the Devil had them locked up while the sermons were spoken in Latin. He influenced men to create their own false translations and even had a couple of clergymen produce a bastard Greek manuscript which all Bible versions for the last hundred years are based upon. Then there are Christians who erroneously superimpose their national culture on the Bible and destroy it with their interpretation.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1246.pdf

RLJ-1246 -- JULY 11, 2010

Destroying the Works of the Devil
Part 7A: Defending the Bible

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays at 9AM PST or at any time during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm


Keywords
new testamenttalmudluciferold testamentcabala
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
From Ukraine&#8217;s drone war to Mexico&#8217;s drug war: How cartels are importing battlefield terror

From Ukraine’s drone war to Mexico’s drug war: How cartels are importing battlefield terror

Lance D Johnson
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Rejects AI Extinction Claims

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Rejects AI Extinction Claims

Edison Reed
Grassroots resistance blocks $68 billion in AI data center projects during second quarter

Grassroots resistance blocks $68 billion in AI data center projects during second quarter

Willow Tohi
EU-Backed Coalition Seeks Role in Global AI Governance as Major Powers Hold Back

EU-Backed Coalition Seeks Role in Global AI Governance as Major Powers Hold Back

Chase Codewell
The Final Chapter for Humanity is Now In Play: Why the Globalists Think They No Longer Need Us

The Final Chapter for Humanity is Now In Play: Why the Globalists Think They No Longer Need Us

Mike Adams
Trump Gets AI Right: Don&#8217;t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Trump Gets AI Right: Don’t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy