David Icke - THE CORONAVIRUS CONSPIRACY: HOW COVID-19 WILL SEIZE YOUR RIGHTS & DESTROY OUR ECONOMY

Professional Conspiracy Theorist



As one of the world’s pre-eminent professional conspiracy theorists, David Icke has been a regular guest on London Real, discussing topics as diverse as 5G, 9/11 and censorship.



Often described as a maverick or a renegade, David is a unique voice in the space, propounding a number of predictions around his post-Orwellian vision of society and the future.



An introduction to David Icke



“Today’s mighty oak is just yesterday’s nut that held its ground.”



Since his spiritual awakening in 1990, David enjoys a sizable global following, regularly speaking for up to 10 hours at venues such as Wembley Arena to audiences of thousands of people.



As well as public speaking, David is an acclaimed author having written over 21 books including The Robots’ Rebellion (1994), And The Truth Shall Set You Free (1995), The Biggest Secret (1999) and Children of the Matrix (2001), in which he developed his worldview of New Age thinking.



With a mission to wake up society and free our minds from what governments and mainstream media are trying to make us do, his credentials make him one of the most influential thinkers and catalysts for change.



The episode they didn’t want you to see



We knew the world would be watching when David returned to the studio, but it seems some very powerful people indeed were also watching…



…and they didn’t like what they saw…



…and they didn’t want you to see it either!



In this interview which was reported heavily by the BBC and others and subsequently BANNED, David joined us to talk about the CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, the worldwide COVID-19 LOCKDOWN, how governments have manipulated their citizens and the wider agenda behind social control and a Surveillance Society.



We go deeper into the global crisis, the looming economic recession and the impact of 5G technology and the violation of our rights and freedom of speech.



While we don’t always agree with everything David says, London Real will defend his right to be able to say it. So with that in mind sit back and enjoy this incredible and informative episode with David Icke.



Join us as we discuss:



- George Orwell, the U.S. First Amendment, and the RT-PCR test

- Dr. Andrew Kaufman, 5G technology, and the COVID-19 hoax

- The WHO, Eddie Large, and Lombardy air pollution

- Wuhan reporting, Dr. Neil Ferguson, and Imperial College

- Boris Johnson, the climate change scam, and Bill Gates

- The Freemasons, global fascism and Trump

- The Rockefeller family, Bill Gates and Elon Musk



Offering more than meets the eye on first glance, David Icke is a man with serious credentials and a challenging perspective on our species and planet.