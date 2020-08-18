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Mark of the Beast Is Coming Song
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47 views • August 18, 2020
These Christian rappers were inspired to write this song about the end times. They give it to you straight about the RFID chip and the Orwellian cashless economy that is soon to come in these days, and they urge you to wake up and take action. Will you count the cost of what it will take to be a Christian during the Great Tribulation? Or will you stick your head in the sand?
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