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EXPOSED: COVID Vaccine Doesnt Stop Virus Spread | Sen. Ron Johnson
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110 views • October 03, 2021
EXPOSED: COVID Vaccine Isn’t Helping Stop The Virus From Spreading – Sen. Ron Johnson

Sen. Ron Johnson Drops Truth-Bomb on Senate Floor - 63% of UK Delta Deaths in Last 7.5 Months Were Fully Vaccinated

Biden's Vax Mandates is an Outrageous Trampling of Civil Liberties!!!
On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) joined Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), and Mike Lee (R-Utah) to introduce the Prevent Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates for Interstate Commerce Act. As the Biden administration is reportedly considering enforcing vaccine mandates for businesses merely seeking to engage in interstate commerce, the Prevent Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates for Interstate Commerce Act would protect the privacy of Americans’ personal health information.

Our federal agencies have not been transparent. They have not given the American public information that we need to make an informed choice.

”The Biden administration’s decision to mandate vaccines for working Americans is an outrageous trampling of civil liberties and a dangerous precedent for what a U.S. president can unilaterally impose on the American public. The American people deserve transparency and as much information as possible from the federal government so they may make an informed choice about their own health. I’m happy to co-sponsor Senator Scott’s Prevent Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates for Interstate Commerce Act that would prohibit federal agencies from requiring anyone to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to do business across state borders. No one should be pressured, coerced, or fear reprisal for refusing treatment, including the Covid-19 vaccine.”

SEE ARTICLE
EXPOSED: COVID Vaccine Isn’t Helping Stop The Virus From Spreading – Sen. Ron Johnson
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/09/exposed-covid-vaccine-isnt-helping-stop-the-virus-from-spreading-sen-ron-johnson/
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vaccinesmandatescovidbiden admin
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