TAIWAN INVASION? USAF IS AFRAID OF RED CHINA? GET YOUR WARGAMES TOGETHER, PLAYER!!!

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USAF needs to get the sand out of their vagina and establish some better parameters for their wargames protocol. (Live or on paper)
The article: https://www.yahoo.com/news/were-going-to-lose-fast-us-air-force-held-a-war-game-that-started-with-a-chinese-biological-attack-170003936.html
Binkov!! PRC vs. Taiwan: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z67BZ1T0ehU&;t=640s
PRC vs. Japan: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KHA5pCy02wE
PRC vs. USA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FxYwD_n21wI
Jane's : https://www.janes.com/