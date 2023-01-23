https://gettr.com/post/p23lk2yeac0

【2023 NFSC New Year Celebration】The NFSC saved 90 plus Ukrainian kids. Every government in the world will record this event and the Rule of Law Foundation and Rule of Law Society in their government documents. This is a God-given opportunity for the NFSC to go internationally and legally and to defeat the CCP’s unrestricted warfare & propaganda warfare against us.





【2023 新中国联邦元旦大直播】新中国联邦在乌克兰前线救了90多个孩子，全世界各国政府必须将此写入其政府记录，将新中国联邦、法治基金、法治社会载入史册。这是新中国联邦走向国际，走向合法化，灭掉中共对新中国联邦的宣传超限战的天赐良机。