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How Copy Table Data from Difficult Web Pages
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42 views • March 28, 2022
Short video on how to copy table data from a difficult web page where normal table data selection in the web browser (Firefox in our example) fails. Shows how to export a PDF copy of the page using Microsoft Print to PDF in Firefox, how to extract the tables quickly from the PDF file into CSV or other disk files, how to quickly copy the CSV file data in the Windows clipboard using the Windows/DOS CLIP command, and finally how to paste the clipboard CSV data into the LibreOffice Calc spreadsheet. LibreOffice is a free open-source program largely compatible (a "clone") with MS Office. Calc is similar to MS Excel although there are some differences.
Quick summary of Windows/DOS commands used:
DOS> camelot -p all - f csv -o polling.csv stream "Polling Report March 27 2022 Table.pdf"
DOS> clip < polling-page-1-table-1.csv
DOS> clip < polling-page-2-table-1.csv
DOS> clip < polling-page-3-table-1.csv
Camelot PDF Table Extraction: https://camelot-py.readthedocs.io/en/master/index.html
The difficult web page shown: https://www.pollingreport.com/biden_job.htm
CORRECTION: I mispoke at about 15:00 minutes into the video, saying LEFT CLICK on the mouse when I meant RIGHT CLICK. Most popup menus in LibreOffice Calc are brought up by right clicking with the mouse or trackball as in other programs. There is a correction subtitle in the video as well.
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###
Quick summary of Windows/DOS commands used:
DOS> camelot -p all - f csv -o polling.csv stream "Polling Report March 27 2022 Table.pdf"
DOS> clip < polling-page-1-table-1.csv
DOS> clip < polling-page-2-table-1.csv
DOS> clip < polling-page-3-table-1.csv
Camelot PDF Table Extraction: https://camelot-py.readthedocs.io/en/master/index.html
The difficult web page shown: https://www.pollingreport.com/biden_job.htm
CORRECTION: I mispoke at about 15:00 minutes into the video, saying LEFT CLICK on the mouse when I meant RIGHT CLICK. Most popup menus in LibreOffice Calc are brought up by right clicking with the mouse or trackball as in other programs. There is a correction subtitle in the video as well.
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5
NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft
Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
Locals (Video): https://mathematicalsoftware.locals.com/
Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
###
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