Why Some Churches Say “No ETs” — Monique Painchaud’s Story (Part 2 of 2)
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
2 days ago

Part 2 of 2. Monique Painchaud traces her path from newsroom artist to evidential medium—and why some Spiritualist circles told her “no aliens.” We unpack the institutional roadblocks, how ETs began showing up in her sittings, and why her guides later told her: “There is more.”


In this Part 2, Monique explains evidential mediumship (including rapid spirit portraits), shares a childhood ship memory that resurfaced in a vivid dream, and describes finding our Vancouver UFO & Preparing for Contact community. We also discuss a future live demonstration event where audience members can watch a portrait emerge in minutes.


Find Monique: She prefers Facebook (search: Monique Painchaud with “mediumship” or “spirit portrait art”).

Vancouver UFO Meetup: Preparing-for-ET-Contact — live talks, panels & community meetups in Greater Vancouver + online.


If this helped you, please like, share, and subscribe to support more experiencer testimonies and live demos.


Chapters (adjust times as needed)


00:00 Intro & Part 1 recap

01:05 Why some communities avoid ETs (Spiritualist & Buddhist contexts)

06:40 Mediumship vs personal spiritual growth

11:55 What “evidential mediumship” means (drawings + specifics)

17:30 Do aliens show up in readings?

23:10 Orbs → Grey encounters

28:45 Biography arc: Ontario/NYC studies → Global TV → Vancouver years

36:20 Retirement & the message: “There is more”

41:15 Finding the Vancouver UFO Meetup

47:30 Planning a live demo night (audience portraits)

53:10 Closing thoughts & next steps


Read Brian Ruhe's ET Hypothesis and Sources: https://www.brianruhe.ca/an-et-hypothesis-with-sources-how-the-greys-mantids-and-a-federation-of-planets-are-guiding-the-spiritual-evolution-of-humanity/


📡 Join the Conversation

Be part of our discussions on alien contact and spiritual evolution. Join our Meetup group:

🔗 https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-et-contact/


🎥 Explore More Content

I encourage you to mirror and share this content for educational and archival purposes.


🔹 30 Playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/

🔹 Brighteon videos & MP3s: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe/home


🙏 Support This Work

Your donations help keep this research alive:

💵 http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

₿ Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe


📚 More from Brian Ruhe

🌐 Website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

📘 My books: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe

📸 Instagram: / brianaruhe

🐦 Twitter: / brianruhe

📘 Facebook: / brian.ruhe.353

🛸 University Galacticus: https://universitygalacticus.org/

aliensufosmonique painchaud
