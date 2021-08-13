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Kobi Habib Israel Hospital Director Says 90% Patients Are Vaccinated & Iceland Covid-19 Cases Surge
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171 views • August 13, 2021
Kobi Habib Israel Hospital Director Says 90% Patients Are Vaccinated & Iceland Covid-19 Cases Surge
The Last American Vagabond
https://superu.net/live/05471e9a-d776-4e85-8ad3-8a9a48f34dca/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/icelands-pandemic-injected-germanys-self-spreading-vaccine-law-tn-involuntary-commitment/
https://twitter.com/RanIsraeli/status/1423322271503028228
Iceland's Pandemic Of The Injected, Germany's Self-Spreading Vaccine Law & TN Involuntary Commitment
The Last American Vagabond
https://superu.net/live/05471e9a-d776-4e85-8ad3-8a9a48f34dca/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/icelands-pandemic-injected-germanys-self-spreading-vaccine-law-tn-involuntary-commitment/
https://twitter.com/RanIsraeli/status/1423322271503028228
Iceland's Pandemic Of The Injected, Germany's Self-Spreading Vaccine Law & TN Involuntary Commitment
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