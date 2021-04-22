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Ask The Experts (Covid-19 Vaccine) - Now Banned on YouTube and Facebook but not HERE!
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170 views • April 22, 2021
Share. Download. Mirror. We are free speech ABSOLUTISTS. And we will absolutely prevail...why? Because we love God and God loves US! God bless all Patriots worldwide. And our prayers to all in the US who fight for US ALL. With love and gratitude a:)
Updated Download links (29.03.2021)
Download link here: https://ufile.io/kxmpwud2
English Subtitles: https://ufile.io/hgsqngft
Link for BRANDNEWTUBE APP:
https://play.google.com/store/....apps/details?id=com.
This video is a compilation of doctors, nurses and scientists who are offering their opinions. In no way do the views of any individual contributor to this video represent the views of anyone else other than the person expressing them.
With the rollout of the you-know-what just around the corner, we ask a worldwide panel of experts the question on everybody's minds #asktheexperts.
Produced by Oracle Films
https://oraclefilms.com
In collaboration with Fiona Hine, Founder of CoviLeaks
https://covileaks.co.uk
Updated Download links (29.03.2021)
Download link here: https://ufile.io/kxmpwud2
English Subtitles: https://ufile.io/hgsqngft
Link for BRANDNEWTUBE APP:
https://play.google.com/store/....apps/details?id=com.
This video is a compilation of doctors, nurses and scientists who are offering their opinions. In no way do the views of any individual contributor to this video represent the views of anyone else other than the person expressing them.
With the rollout of the you-know-what just around the corner, we ask a worldwide panel of experts the question on everybody's minds #asktheexperts.
Produced by Oracle Films
https://oraclefilms.com
In collaboration with Fiona Hine, Founder of CoviLeaks
https://covileaks.co.uk
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