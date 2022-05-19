The Recession Has Already Started

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05/16/2022 According to the data revealed, real personal disposable income has already contracted four quarters in a row was minus 2%. And now their annual rate in the first quarter, minus-six in the fourth quarter last year. So as sure as night follows day consumer spending is going to follow the trend in real personal disposable income. And the only times in the past when you’ve had four quarters in a row of negative prints on real PDI. Apparently, the economy has been in recession.