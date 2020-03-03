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Detoxifying (& Cheap!) Epsom Salt Bath Benefits
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153 views • March 03, 2020
Did you know that Epsom salt baths are a great way to destress and detoxify the entire body?
Unlike most naturally occurring salts, Epsom salts are formed from a pure mineral compound containing magnesium and sulfate. The human body has more than 325 enzymes that require magnesium to function optimally.
Epsom salt baths benefit those suffering from inflammation or pain by pulling out the harmful toxins. You should NOT take Epsom salt baths if you are pregnant, have exposed cuts or burns on your skin, or are severely dehydrated.
Plan on taking the Epsom salt bath for at least 40 minutes for optimal effects. Use roughly 1/2 cup of Epsom salts per 50 pounds of body weight.
After watching the video, read the full article here: http://bit.ly/epsom-salt-bath-benefits
Unlike most naturally occurring salts, Epsom salts are formed from a pure mineral compound containing magnesium and sulfate. The human body has more than 325 enzymes that require magnesium to function optimally.
Epsom salt baths benefit those suffering from inflammation or pain by pulling out the harmful toxins. You should NOT take Epsom salt baths if you are pregnant, have exposed cuts or burns on your skin, or are severely dehydrated.
Plan on taking the Epsom salt bath for at least 40 minutes for optimal effects. Use roughly 1/2 cup of Epsom salts per 50 pounds of body weight.
After watching the video, read the full article here: http://bit.ly/epsom-salt-bath-benefits
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