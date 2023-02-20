Only EIGHT PEOPLE LIVED to repopulate the entire earth. GOD'S RAINBOW is a reminder of His promise.

God's Rainbow. His Promise. When we see a rainbow, it should remind us of God's promise to man, to never again flood the earth.
"While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease." Genesis 8:22
God is GOOD, because His WRATH is JUSTIFIED against all unrighteousness of men.
