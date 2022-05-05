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Death From The Foolish Paths Of The Wicked
Proverbs 5:23 (NIV)
23 For lack of discipline they will die,
led astray by their own great folly.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The Wicked are godless people who walk foolish paths.
Their fates come from their evil choices.
https://pc1.tiny.us/j432f2u5
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