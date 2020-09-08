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Alan Jones talks to Mark Latham - Australians NOT being told the truth above the fake virus - 2020.09.09
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22 views • September 08, 2020
LISTEN UP and SHARE EVERYWHERE..!!!
The sheeple need to know the virus is a hoax designed to collapse all life on earth as we know it and make slaves out of the 500,000,000 that are left after the Great Cull with the pending Inovio DNA changing Bill Gates vaccines and 5G.
After a whirlwind tour of MSM fear porn, masks, curfews and lockdown and all of a sudden they've magically arrived with the vaccines for all ..
WAKE UP SHEEP BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE AND THEY'VE TRASHED YOUR SALVATION ON THE END OF A DNA CHANGING SYRINGE..!!
Alex Hammer
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
Australians are unaware only nine per cent of COVID deaths caused solely by virus: Jones
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/australians-are-unaware-only-nine-per-cent-of-covid-deaths-caused-solely-by-virus-jones/ar-BB18MS51?ocid=msedgdhp
The sheeple need to know the virus is a hoax designed to collapse all life on earth as we know it and make slaves out of the 500,000,000 that are left after the Great Cull with the pending Inovio DNA changing Bill Gates vaccines and 5G.
After a whirlwind tour of MSM fear porn, masks, curfews and lockdown and all of a sudden they've magically arrived with the vaccines for all ..
WAKE UP SHEEP BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE AND THEY'VE TRASHED YOUR SALVATION ON THE END OF A DNA CHANGING SYRINGE..!!
Alex Hammer
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
Australians are unaware only nine per cent of COVID deaths caused solely by virus: Jones
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/australians-are-unaware-only-nine-per-cent-of-covid-deaths-caused-solely-by-virus-jones/ar-BB18MS51?ocid=msedgdhp
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