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Learn a New Skill (Bake with Sourdough)
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523 views • January 08, 2022
Do you want to learn a new skill? Would you like to learn to bake Sourdough Bread?
Save money and most importantly; you are in control which ingredients you use in your bread. It is so important to stay away from artificial ingredients. For example Folic Acid is used in baked bread that you purchase in the grocery store. Folic Acid can not properly be methylated. What you actually need is Folate, which is B9.
Check out the Book: https://exclusivelyholistic.com/bake-whole-grain-sourdough-bread/
Save money and most importantly; you are in control which ingredients you use in your bread. It is so important to stay away from artificial ingredients. For example Folic Acid is used in baked bread that you purchase in the grocery store. Folic Acid can not properly be methylated. What you actually need is Folate, which is B9.
Check out the Book: https://exclusivelyholistic.com/bake-whole-grain-sourdough-bread/
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