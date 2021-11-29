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Concierge Care on a Budget Using Peptides and Ketone Esters for COVID-19 (Dr. William Seed)
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3 views • November 29, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/28/do-ketones-reduce-inflammation.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20211128&mid=DM1053414&rid=1335146560
In this episode, we have a special surprise. We interviewed one of Dr. Seeds MD students in Cellular Medicine, Dr. Juan Bautista of North Fresno Primary Care, and Owner/Primary Care Physician of Bautista Medical Group, on his incredible experience in treating COVID-19 patients in Fresno on a budget.
This truly mind bending conversation is about one of the themes of this podcast-- taking control of your health in your own hands. Dr. Bautista walks us through his priorities when treating patients with very limited budgets.
It is a tough world out there, but we're thankful for Dr. Bautista who brings the quality of concierge care into an everyday home. We are in awe of this doctor, you have to hear why.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WypvW7LAXJM
In this episode, we have a special surprise. We interviewed one of Dr. Seeds MD students in Cellular Medicine, Dr. Juan Bautista of North Fresno Primary Care, and Owner/Primary Care Physician of Bautista Medical Group, on his incredible experience in treating COVID-19 patients in Fresno on a budget.
This truly mind bending conversation is about one of the themes of this podcast-- taking control of your health in your own hands. Dr. Bautista walks us through his priorities when treating patients with very limited budgets.
It is a tough world out there, but we're thankful for Dr. Bautista who brings the quality of concierge care into an everyday home. We are in awe of this doctor, you have to hear why.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WypvW7LAXJM
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