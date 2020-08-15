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Eisenhower Farewell Address (Best Quality) - 'Military Industrial Complex' WARNING
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140 views • August 15, 2020
8:41 - Ike's warning about the "unwarranted influence... by the Military-Industrial Complex".
All other versions of this video that I have seen have scratchy audio or bad video, so I decided to put together this one with the best quality of both.
All other versions of this video that I have seen have scratchy audio or bad video, so I decided to put together this one with the best quality of both.
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