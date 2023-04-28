Create New Account
Honest Government Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - RFK 2024 Info
Honest Government. A democratic government is supposed to be of, by, and for the people. But government institutions have betrayed our trust. The intelligence agencies spy on our own people. Government and tech platforms conspire to surveil and censor the public. Regulatory agencies have been captured by those they are supposed to regulate: Wall Street controls the SEC. Polluters and extractive industries dominate the EPA and BLM. Pharma controls the CDC, NIH, and FDA. Big Ag controls the USDA. Big Tech has captured the FTC. No wonder trust in government is at all-time lows. It’s time to earn it back. Learn more at... https://realfreenews.com/rfk2024info


Keywords
rfkrobert f kennedy2024 election

