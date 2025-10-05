Chay Bowes caught in Tbilisi riots in Georgia reporting for RT, clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT’s Chay Bowes caught in the thick of Tbilisi riots
ORGANIZED groups in helmets and masks attacked police
‘Myself and the camera operator got CAUGHT in the center… we both got GASSED by the police’
UPDATE: 32 cops injured in riots in Tbilisi
Adding: Pres Macron in a Pickle!
Macron orders 'urgent dialogue with the left' to form new govt by today, Sunday.
After parliament rejects his austerity program & previous regime collapses
Macron orders new government by Sunday amid French political crisis — report
President Macron has given new Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu until Sunday evening to form a government—with a cabinet "prepared for dialogue with the left", BFMTV reported.
The urgent reshuffle follows the collapse of Francois Bayrou’s government after parliament rejected its austerity program.
Macron seeks to stabilize his weakened presidency with the ex-defense minister as the head of the new government.