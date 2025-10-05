BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Chay Bowes caught in Tbilisi riots in Georgia reporting for RT, clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1322 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
79 views • 1 day ago

RT’s Chay Bowes caught in the thick of Tbilisi riots

ORGANIZED groups in helmets and masks attacked police

‘Myself and the camera operator got CAUGHT in the center… we both got GASSED by the police’

UPDATE: 32 cops injured in riots in Tbilisi

Adding: Pres Macron in a Pickle! 

Macron orders 'urgent dialogue with the left' to form new govt by today, Sunday. 

After parliament rejects his austerity program & previous regime collapses

Macron orders new government by Sunday amid French political crisis — report

President Macron has given new Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu until Sunday evening to form a government—with a cabinet "prepared for dialogue with the left", BFMTV reported.

The urgent reshuffle follows the collapse of Francois Bayrou’s government after parliament rejected its austerity program.

Macron seeks to stabilize his weakened presidency with the ex-defense minister as the head of the new government.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy