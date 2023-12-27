Apocalypse Watch E133 -- Conspiracy 101: Welcome to the Conspiratorium!

In this end-of-year episode, Johnny Watcher is joined by TwoShoes wishing all our Watchers a happy holiday and safe new year. The regulars discuss the Israel/Hamas conflict, the end of the Ukraine war and golf cart repair. Bible researcher Bryan T. Huie's writings and research get showcased. Johnny shamelessly promotes his new book, Conspiracy 101: Welcome to the Conspiratorium.
