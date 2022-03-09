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2022-03-09 Ron Paul Liberty Report - US Biolabs In Ukraine_ Victoria Nuland Spills The Beans
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30 views • March 09, 2022
After all the "fact check" organizations assured us it was "Russian disinformation" and "fake news," US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria "F the EU" Nuland admitted the existence of biolabs in Senate testimony and stated that the US was working with Ukraine to keep the "research" at those labs from falling into Russian hands. Also today: the bizarre Polish jet fighter saga, political persecution of a Jan. 6th protester, and Florida OKs off-label treatments for covid.
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