Preparing for Food Shocks What You Should Consider (Christian Westbrook / David DuByne 2/3)

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Changes have sent our planet into a new management system and now we all need to become more self-sufficient as the global elite weaponize food for more control of the populace. We don’t need the power elite any longer we can do it ourselves, solutions for a new world, localized, decentralized and un-taxed. (Christian Westbrook of Ice Age Farmer and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 Discussion)
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•Community Gardens
•Decentralized food production
•#thinklikeyourgrandma
•Protecting the food that you grow
•North African Grow Zone emerging
•Indian vedic yuga cycles
•Food forest
•Siberian Pea
•Food distributors in your city
•Archive.org food preservation techniques
THE RISE, FALL, AND RISE OF A LOS ANGELES URBAN GARDEN http://www.uncubemagazine.com/blog/12...
L.A. Garden Shut Down https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-x...
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Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
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#croplosses #foodprices #selfsuffiency #seeds #preparation #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution
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*** Video & Audio Content ***
Created & Produced by David DuByne
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🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness
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