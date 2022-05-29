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Cepher: Answers for our Time with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon, Lt. Scott Bennett and Jessica Knock: 27th May 2022
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123 views • May 29, 2022
Due to popular demand on Cepher: Answers for this Generation with host Jessica Knock, "Eatin' Wild Honey and Locusts with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon, CEO of Cepher Publishing and 2LT Scott Bennett of shellgamewhistleblower.com and Great Awakenings who will be sharing top intel on world situations, which we would otherwise not hear, balanced with scriptural perspective.
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