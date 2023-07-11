Create New Account
Secret Space UFO's - "Apollo 1-11"
The UFO phenomenon has been recorded far beyond the boundaries of Earth with hundreds of sightings during the Apollo missions 1-11. James Fox, Darcy Weir, Mike Bara and Richard Dolan discuss this hidden history of UFOs in space and structures on the Moon. A history of NASA's early Apollo missions as astronauts endeavor to set foot on the moon and go further in space than any man has before.

Keywords
aliensnasaapollomoon landingufosflying saucersastronautsrichard dolanuapssecret space

