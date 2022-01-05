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Breaking News 5-1-2022 Putin's Health
hummingbird027
hummingbird027
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New Paperback book – You Belong to me: Testimony of a love built for eternity - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09RFYCGSQ
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If you want to contribute to helping me get my book published in all book stores across the earth, please go to - https://www.givesendgo.com/ChristineHase

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Shmitah And The 7 Year Tribulation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fO2C3ZYbWfE

MUST WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mTP36wQnvM - When will the TRIBULATION begin? Where are we on the BIBLICAL Calender? (What Time is it?)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0u3UNXaCWo – 5782 Shmitah year prophetic – Ps Enoch Lavender
https://www.un.org/en/content/common-agenda-report/assets/pdf/Common_Agenda_Report_English.pdf

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