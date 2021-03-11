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Dr Steven Greer… this is how we stage UFO and alien false flag events
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89 views • March 11, 2021
Steven Greer reveals the technology and tactics used to create events that appear to be aliens or UFOs but are highly sophisticated false-flag events. This can include staging scenarios that appear to be UFO crash landings, alien abductions, strange implants or psychic attacks.
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