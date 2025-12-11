In Switzerland You Can Go To Jail for Facts About Skeletons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sean Morgan reports on the December 2025 case of Swiss citizen Emmanuel Berni Schultz, who was sentenced to 10 days in prison for a Facebook post stating that only male or female skeletal traits would be identifiable in LGBTQ+ remains excavated after 200 years.
The report examines the tension between biological fact, free speech, and Europe’s tightening hate speech laws, while noting that forensic science does confirm sex-based skeletal differences.
NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.
🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨
Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.
This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.
👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/
Free Subscription
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/
ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!
https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting
Follow JMC Here
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/
Get The Sean Morgan Report at