In Switzerland You Can Go To Jail for Facts About Skeletons
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
1 day ago

Sean Morgan reports on the December 2025 case of Swiss citizen Emmanuel Berni Schultz, who was sentenced to 10 days in prison for a Facebook post stating that only male or female skeletal traits would be identifiable in LGBTQ+ remains excavated after 200 years.


The report examines the tension between biological fact, free speech, and Europe’s tightening hate speech laws, while noting that forensic science does confirm sex-based skeletal differences.


Keywords
facebook postsean morganhate speech lawsbiological sexforensic scienceemmanuel berni schultzswiss free speechlgbtq skeletal remainseuropean censorship
