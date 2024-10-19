Deliberate Attack on the Financial System! – US Central Bank Fed, an Arsonist within the Financial System

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The world is in the midst of a hybrid war. Wars, weather crises and pandemics are raining down on people. Most of the time, the financial system is the root cause for this. It is controlled by the powerful in the background and regulates many of their moves. This program not only shows dramatic developments in the financial system, but also a way these masterminds can be deprived of their power.