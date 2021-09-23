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INTERNAL VIDEO EXPOSES HOSPITAL (MURDER FACTORIES) SCARE TACTICS
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421 views • September 23, 2021
THEY KEEP PUSHING IT. I KEEP PUSHING BACK. FIGHT. Source: Del Bigtree on the Highwire. More videos from the Clown World we live in:
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Dignitaries World Leaders CEO's and Politicians attended this ceremony. Here are the deleted scenes
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Hospital Administrator Lots of People Will Die - Doctors BAN HCQ & Ivermectin
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/QCI47w5DupSk/
Black Goo, Dark Matter, & The Prince Of Darkness (2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jy2zfhij2reE/
A comparison. Parents need to wake up. Your child. Your child on the covid vaccine. Questions?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fqD9Z3TQkFOv/
College Athlete dies right after first football game. The University demanded all athletes be vaxed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vgzTH14AJK6x/
DEEP STATE USING 5G TO ATTACK ANTI VAXXERS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/y8KXFOlR5O2u/
How to Save Your Loved One from COVID "Fauci Protocol" at the Hospital
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U7t0UmlOFy8U/
HEADS UP! Hospital Security Guard reports major mistreatment, refused treatment of patients
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X3TLlKXpA5LL/
THEY WANT TO TORTURE AND MURDER - ZOMBIFICATION OF THE VACCINATED? - A FATE WORSE THAN DEATH?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BXuwXArj3iTP/
Man destroyed after taking the fake vaccine. Nothing fake about what happened to him however
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VEejE2q1nrF0/
Dignitaries World Leaders CEO's and Politicians attended this ceremony. Here are the deleted scenes
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QSHPturJmjLh/
The Alien Deception...Will this be the final card they play in this game?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X94cQ7Dq8NMJ/
Hospital Administrator Lots of People Will Die - Doctors BAN HCQ & Ivermectin
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tyXjlQp3ZIix/
Texas Nurse drops truth bomb - Doctors and Nurses are dying from the clot shot - scary stuff!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uzRf9i2HOboP/
Nurse Whistleblower Upset that Her Doctor and Nurse Colleagues Want Unvaccinated People to Die
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EiMgoHXspxMC/
Dr. Bryan Ardis - Remdesivir kills but is used to treat covid This protocol killed his father in law
https://www.bitchute.com/video/igyi676PAgUl/
HUMANITY IS BEING HELD HOSTAGE BY THE NEW WORLD ORDER - THE UNRESTRICTED WAR AGAINST HUMANITY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LiG4tjqvD27U/
One Police Officer To Another - What All Law Enforcement Officers Need To Listen & Pay Attention To
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QCI47w5DupSk/
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