© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHEN THE LIGHTS GO OUT! China Said to Be Eyeing Surprise EMP Attack On US Electric Grid
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
115 views • July 08, 2020
Beijing might be plotting a first strike attack on the US, which would target the country’s electric grid with a large electromagnetic pulse (EMP), sending it into a massive blackout, a new report warns.
An analysis of the alleged Chinese attack plan was recently released by the EMP Task Force on Homeland and National Security – a non-government organization with a stated goal to bring together “citizens, engineers, field experts, and others” to reinforce the American power grid.
An analysis of the alleged Chinese attack plan was recently released by the EMP Task Force on Homeland and National Security – a non-government organization with a stated goal to bring together “citizens, engineers, field experts, and others” to reinforce the American power grid.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.