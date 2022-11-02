Coconut Oil is NOT a Skin Hack ⭐⭐ Biohacker Review of Indigo Herbs' C60

Having used C60 before I had a pretty good idea of what to expect from this stuff so, being a vain biohacker, I elected to instead use it cosmetically.I'd love to continue using C60, it's a powerful anti-aging molecule but not with this product. Usually, I'm pretty impressed with Indigo Herbs' products, but I don't think I'd recommend this C60 in coconut oil. The landmark study that really put C60 on the anti-aging map used pure olive oil, not coconut oil, that's the way I'll use it.





Read Review 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropics/1475-c60-indigo-herbs

Order 💲 C60

Indigo Herbs (EU & UK) https://www.limitlessmindset.com/C60-EU-UK

C60 Supply https://www.limitlessmindset.com/C60Supply

ESS60 https://www.limitlessmindset.com/MyVitalC