Coconut Oil is NOT a Skin Hack ⭐⭐ Biohacker Review of Indigo Herbs' C60

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Having used C60 before, I had a pretty good idea of what to expect from this stuff, so, being a vain biohacker, I elected to instead use it cosmetically.
I'd love to continue using C60, it's a powerful anti-aging molecule, but not with this product. Usually, I'm pretty impressed with Indigo Herbs' products, but I don't think I'd recommend this C60 in coconut oil. The landmark study that really put C60 on the anti-aging map used pure olive oil, not coconut oil; that's the way I'll use it.
Read Review 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropics/1475-c60-indigo-herbs
Read Meta-Analysis 🔖 For everything you need to know about Carbon 60: science, stacks, biohacks, dosage guide, side effects, credible sources - and more
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/C60-Meta-Analysis
Order 💲 C60
On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/C60-AMZ
ESS60 https://www.limitlessmindset.com/MyVitalC
C60+CBD https://www.limitlessmindset.com/C60-CBD
Indigo Herbs (EU & UK) https://www.limitlessmindset.com/C60-EU-UK
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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