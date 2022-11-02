Coconut Oil is NOT a Skin Hack ⭐⭐ Biohacker Review of Indigo Herbs' C60

Having used C60 before, I had a pretty good idea of what to expect from this stuff, so, being a vain biohacker, I elected to instead use it cosmetically.

I'd love to continue using C60, it's a powerful anti-aging molecule, but not with this product. Usually, I'm pretty impressed with Indigo Herbs' products, but I don't think I'd recommend this C60 in coconut oil. The landmark study that really put C60 on the anti-aging map used pure olive oil, not coconut oil; that's the way I'll use it.





Read Review 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropics/1475-c60-indigo-herbs

Read Meta-Analysis 🔖 For everything you need to know about Carbon 60: science, stacks, biohacks, dosage guide, side effects, credible sources - and more

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/C60-Meta-Analysis

Order 💲 C60

On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/C60-AMZ

ESS60 https://www.limitlessmindset.com/MyVitalC

C60+CBD https://www.limitlessmindset.com/C60-CBD

Indigo Herbs (EU & UK) https://www.limitlessmindset.com/C60-EU-UK





Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation





Join the Limitless Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter





Support My Work

Limitless Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency





Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr





I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.