Australian Government Refuses To Rule Out Fuel Rationing.

A bunch of talking globalist heads refuse to rule out fuel rationing. Notice how they always use buzzwords, in this case "Drastic Plan", "Prudent", "Get Worse" "Red Zone" and "Worse Case Scenario".





The Australian Grubberment has a plan of "Maximum Transaction Value Per Vehicle Per Day". But of course they downplay that and say it is "unlikely".





On one hand everything is fine, on the other it is the worst case scenario. Always watch the hidden hand as that is the one they will play in the end, softening you up with the "Don't Panic" line.





Apparently we have, in Australia, at the moment 43 days supply of petrol, 38 days of diesel and 31 days of aviation fuel supply. Isn't that lovely....





In fact, Australia is one of the most resource rich countries in the world and Aussies should never, ever be subjected to fear porn about how long our fuel supply should last. But they do, to keep you shit scared and have control over you.





We don't buy it and it is why we created the "Letter To Australia".





You can get involved with distributing this much needed counter narrative to constant government over reach and control by doing the following:





Read the blog - https://aussieflyers.com/a-letter-to-australia





You can print out this flyer at home and fold it yourself - https://aussieflyers.com/flyer/a-letter-to-australia-home-print-file





You can take this file your local print shop and get them to print it for you - https://aussieflyers.com/flyer/a-letter-to-australia-print-ready-pdf





Or, you can order them from us free of charge, you pay postage. Please send us an email [email protected]





One box holds 1200 flyers.





Tell us how many you want and where they are being sent to, and we'll go from there. It's as simple as that.





Please get involved and help us get these flyers out across the country.





Hope you're enjoying the new normal.





Join Aussie Flyers:





Website -

https://aussieflyers.com/





Telegram - https://t.me/aussieflyers





Gab - https://gab.com/AussieFlyers





Facebook -

https://www.facebook.com/RoobsAussieFlyers





Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/aussie-flyers/





Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/aussieflyers





Odysee -

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0





Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs





Email - [email protected]





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